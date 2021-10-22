0

  Narendra Modi address LIVE: PM to deliver speech at 10 am, a day after India hits 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark

Narendra Modi address LIVE: PM to deliver speech at 10 am, a day after India hits 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on Friday. His address comes a day after the cumulative <a href="https://www.cnbctv18.com/healthcare/india-administers-100-crore-covid-19-vaccine-doses-in-278-days-11161592.htm">COVID-19 vaccination crossed the 100 crore mark</a> in India. The milestone was achieved in 278 days as the countrywide vaccination drive was launched on January 16. According to Co-WIN portal data, over 71 crore vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and over 29 crore as the second dose. More than 75 percent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of <a href="https://www.cnbctv18.com/tags/covid-19.htm">COVID-19</a> vaccine, with nine states and union territories administering the first dose to all eligible people. Over 31 percent of the country's around 93 crore adults have been administered both the doses, according to Health Ministry officials.

  • In Pics | India hits 100-crore vaccination mark: Key facts and timeline

    India has achieved an important milestone on Thursday of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. The country took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6.It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

  • According to Co-WIN portal data, over 71 crore vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and over 29 crore as the second dose.

  • The 100 crore vaccination milestone was achieved in 278 days as the countrywide vaccination drive was launched on January 16.

  • PM Modi's address comes a day after the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed the 100 crore mark in India.

  • Good morning readers! 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today. Catch all the latest developments here.

