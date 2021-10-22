Narendra Modi address LIVE: PM to deliver speech at 10 am, a day after India hits 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark

Mini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 AM on Friday. His address comes a day after the cumulative <a href="https://www.cnbctv18.com/healthcare/india-administers-100-crore-covid-19-vaccine-doses-in-278-days-11161592.htm">COVID-19 vaccination crossed the 100 crore mark</a> in India. The milestone was achieved in 278 days as the countrywide vaccination drive was launched on January 16. According to Co-WIN portal data, over 71 crore vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and over 29 crore as the second dose. More than 75 percent of India's adult population has received at least one dose of <a href="https://www.cnbctv18.com/tags/covid-19.htm">COVID-19</a> vaccine, with nine states and union territories administering the first dose to all eligible people. Over 31 percent of the country's around 93 crore adults have been administered both the doses, according to Health Ministry officials.