Preventive health check-ups on the rise; looking to expand in genomics, AI: Krsnaa Diagnostics

Krsnaa Diagnostics, the leading diagnostic chain, is listed at 7 percent premium over issue price on the BSE today. The shares listed at Rs 1,025 on BSE and Rs 1,005 on NSE, up 5.4 percent or Rs 51. At the issue price, Krsnaa Diagnostics commanded a market cap of Rs 3,218 crore. The public offering comprised of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth over Rs 800 crore.

Krsnaa Diagnostics is one of the largest differentiated diagnostic service providers in the country. It specialises in tech-powered services like imaging (including radiology), pathology and clinical labs, and teleradiology services to various private and public hospitals.

Bhatevara said, “People have started taking healthcare as a priority and have become cautious of health and that is a good sign because we are seeing a lot of preventive health checkups coming in, a lot of corporate coming in for tie-up for their employee checkups. So, there are different wings which have opened up post-pandemic and we definitely see it as a positive sign for our business.”

On expansion, Mutha said, “We see pathology share of revenue increasing where radiology and pathology be in the range of 50-50 in the years to come.”

Meanwhile, Bhatevara said, “With the kind of diseases coming up, with differentiated diagnostics in demand, we definitely are looking forward to expanding our network in not only radiology and pathology but also in super-speciality segments wherein genomics or artificial intelligence (AI) could also be on the plans in future.”

