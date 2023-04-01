Prevention of Blindness Week 2023 — focusing on better eye care in India

Prevention of Blindness Week is observed by the Government of India from April 1-7 every year. It is dedicated to raising awareness about the causes and prevention of blindness and promoting access to eye care.

The Government of India organises the Prevention of Blindness Week from April 1-7 every year to raise awareness about the causes and prevention of blindness. The annual event aims to support individuals with visual impairments, and to promote access to eye care services.

The Government of India organises several events to highlight many factors that cause blindness. Several departments work towards bringing inclusivity to the blind, and their disability.

Several institutional aspects such as improving employment opportunities for the blind, building more eye care health institutions, and covering various health-related topics remain in focus at various events and campaigns organised during the week.

On this Prevention of Blindness week, here is all you need to know about the history and significance of the observance.

History

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur, the first health minister of India, established the National Society for the Prevention of Blindness and along with it, the observance of the week was started in 1960. The organisation has since participated and collaborated with various other agencies like the Rotary International, and Sightsavers to spread awareness on prevention of visual impairment.

Significance

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), at least 2.2 billion people globally have a near or distant vision problem while at least one billion cases could have been prevented with proper care. Also, half of these visual impairment cases are yet to be addressed.

The WHO says most people with vision impairment and blindness are over the age of 50 years, but the vision impairment can affect people of all ages.

According to a report by Dr Sandeep Buttan of Sightsavers, India has the largest number of blind people and most of the population lacks awareness about trachoma, vitamin A deficiency, glaucoma, and malnutrition. He says blindness rates in India are alarming and it is important to take care of the eyes as closely as any other part of the body.

Thus, the week raises awareness among citizens about the value of taking care of one’s eyes. It is a time to educate the public on the matter through NGOs, various departments of the government and publication houses.