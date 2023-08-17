In a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, having comprehensive health insurance is not just a luxury, but a necessity, and it's time to understand the real importance of this invaluable safeguard, writes Prasun Sikdar, Chief Executive Officer, Manipal Cigna Health Insurance.

As India celebrates its 76th year of independence, a crucial requirement emerges for a different form of liberation that should be of utmost importance—the attainment for a self-reliant nation and healthy citizenry. Health insurance is a cornerstone of modern society, offering health, well-being, peace of mind, and financial security given the inevitability of medical emergencies and illnesses.

While Indian government and the insurance regulator IRDAI has taken significant steps towards prioritising health insurance, the importance of health insurance cannot be undermined — it provides a safety net against the unpredictable and often exorbitant costs of medical care.

In a world where health-related uncertainties are inevitable, having health insurance ensures that individuals can access necessary medical treatments without facing overwhelming financial burdens. This coverage not only safeguards physical well-being but also offers peace of mind, allowing people to focus on their health and recovery rather than worrying about the financial repercussions of unexpected illnesses or emergencies.

Ultimately, in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape, having comprehensive health insurance is not just a luxury, but a necessity and it's time to understand the real importance of this invaluable safeguard.

Economic empowerment through health security: The need of the hour

In India, the burden of out-of-pocket healthcare expenses still looms large over many households. Health insurance acts as a powerful catalyst, shielding families from the financial shocks that medical emergencies can bring. A robust health insurance framework has the potential to alleviate financial burdens on individuals and families during medical emergencies, ensuring that necessary treatments are accessible without pushing them into crippling debt.

Moreover, improved insurance coverage can incentivise individuals to seek timely quality medical attention, thereby reducing the burden on public healthcare facilities and promoting a more proactive approach to healthcare. By providing affordable access to quality healthcare, health insurance empowers individuals to invest in education, housing, and entrepreneurship, ultimately contributing to the nation's economic progress.

Healthy workforce: Synonymous with a more robust economy

A healthy workforce plays a pivotal role in the vitality of a nation's economy and the well-being of its citizens. A workforce that is physically and mentally healthy tends to be more productive, engaged, and resilient, ultimately driving economic growth. A well-structured health insurance system is integral to this equation as it provides a safety net against unforeseen medical expenses, reducing financial stress on individuals and families.

When employees have access to health insurance coverage, they are more likely to seek timely medical care, preventing minor issues from escalating into major health concerns that could lead to prolonged absences from work. This, in turn, reduces productivity losses and ensures a stable labour force. While, there are many benefits to group health coverage provided by the employer.

But, certain circumstances may require employees to purchase an individual health cover in addition to group coverage. The main reason for this is, if the employee decides to leave the organisation, the coverage also ends. As time passes, you may find it challenging to purchase an individual health cover, especially when meeting your post-retirement health issues.

Inspiring a healthy nation: Preventive and wellness care

In the inspiring journey towards building a healthier nation, the significance of selecting the appropriate health insurance plan cannot be overstated. When considering a health insurance plan, there are several key factors to bear in mind. Much like the freedom fighters' emphasis on education and empowerment, health insurance encourages a proactive approach to healthcare.

Many health insurance policies include provisions for preventive care, encouraging regular health check-ups and early intervention. This shift towards wellness aligns with India's vision of a healthier, more vibrant society. By emphasising preventive measures, health insurance fosters a culture of health consciousness, reducing the burden on healthcare facilities and contributing to a healthier nation.

As India marks another year of independence, the time is ripe to recognise health insurance as a key instrument in securing a self-reliant and prosperous future. Just as the visionaries of the past united to shape an independent nation, today's visionaries must unite to advocate for comprehensive health insurance coverage for all.

The regulator IRDAI also aims to boost insurance penetration with the mission of “Insurance for all” by 2047, when we complete a hundred years of India's independence, and is taking various initiatives to make this happen. Access to quality healthcare need to be the guiding principle that accelerate the transformative healthcare changes our country needs, as well as to enhance the health, well-being and peace of mind of all Indians.

By embracing health insurance, together lets honour the sacrifices of those who fought for our freedom and forge a path towards a healthier, more equitable India. As the tricolour waves proudly, let it remind us of our commitment to ensure that every Indian lives a life of health, well-being, and prosperity.

—The author, Prasun Sikdar, is Chief Executive Officer, Manipal Cigna Health Insurance. The views expressed are personal.