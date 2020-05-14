Healthcare Practitioners of homeopathy seek trials to establish its efficacy against COVID-19 Updated : May 14, 2020 03:58 PM IST Leading practitioners of homeopathy have called for medicines of the branch to be tested for COVID-19. The practitioners argue that with the medical community giving a trial to drugs such as remdisivir or HCQ, it is only fair that homeopathy be given a chance. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365