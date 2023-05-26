What is Powassan virus and why the US government is warning people about it

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Powassan virus is primarily transmitted to humans through bites from infected deer ticks, groundhog ticks, or squirrel ticks. Infections have been reported in the United States, Canada, and Russia. Know all about its symptoms, diagnosis and treatment.

The US health officials have started warning people about a rare virus called 'Powassan virus' following the death of a resident in Sagadahoc County, Maine. The recent fatality marks the third case in Maine since 2015 due to this non-treatable illness transmitted by ticks.

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Powassan virus is primarily transmitted to humans through bites from infected deer ticks, groundhog ticks, or squirrel ticks.

The virus is not transmitted from person to person, except in rare instances by blood transfusion. It can be transmitted through blood, so people who were recently diagnosed with Powassan virus infection should not donate blood and bone marrow for 120 days following infection, CDC said.

While Powassan virus cases are rare, there has been an increase in documented cases in recent years. Infections have been reported in the United States, Canada, and Russia. The most affected regions are in the Great Lakes area of North America, with transmission occurring between late spring and mid-autumn.

Also Read: China braces for new Covid wave with up to 65 million weekly cases

Here are some important details about the symptoms of Powassan virus and how to protect yourself, as mentioned by the CDC:

Symptoms

The majority of Powassan virus-infected individuals do not show any symptoms.

For those who do experience symptoms, they typically manifest within one week to one month after a tick bite.

Initial symptoms may include fever, headache, vomiting, and weakness.

Severe cases of Powassan virus can lead to brain infection (encephalitis) or inflammation of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord (meningitis).

Symptoms of severe disease may include confusion, loss of coordination, difficulty speaking, and seizures.

Approximately one out of 10 people with severe disease die, while those who survive often face long-term health problems such as recurring headaches, muscle loss, weakness, and memory issues.

Diagnosis

Healthcare providers diagnose Powassan virus infection based on:

Signs and symptoms.

History of living in or traveling to an area where Powassan virus is known to circulate.

History of possible exposure to the ticks that can carry the Powassan virus.

Laboratory testing of blood or spinal fluid.

Treatment

Currently, there are no specific medications available to prevent or treat a Powassan virus infection, as antibiotics are ineffective against viruses.

Rest, fluids, and over-the-counter pain medications can help alleviate some symptoms.

Individuals with severe disease often require hospitalisation to receive support for breathing, hydration, and reduction of brain swelling.