    What is Powassan virus and why the US government is warning people about it

    By Anushka Sharma  May 26, 2023 8:54:23 PM IST (Published)

    According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Powassan virus is primarily transmitted to humans through bites from infected deer ticks, groundhog ticks, or squirrel ticks. Infections have been reported in the United States, Canada, and Russia. Know all about its symptoms, diagnosis and treatment.

    The US health officials have started warning people about a rare virus called 'Powassan virus' following the death of a resident in Sagadahoc County, Maine. The recent fatality marks the third case in Maine since 2015 due to this non-treatable illness transmitted by ticks.

    According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Powassan virus is primarily transmitted to humans through bites from infected deer ticks, groundhog ticks, or squirrel ticks.
    The virus is not transmitted from person to person, except in rare instances by blood transfusion. It can be transmitted through blood, so people who were recently diagnosed with Powassan virus infection should not donate blood and bone marrow for 120 days following infection, CDC said.
