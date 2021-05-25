  • SENSEX
Post COVID-19 care: AIIMS chief tells doctors to watch out for these symptoms

Updated : May 25, 2021 12:04:18 IST

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said 'a multidisciplinary approach' is needed to treat cases of post-Covid infection.
People can have prolonged signs after COVID recovery such as problems with breathing, long spells of cough, high pulse rate.
After recovery, some COVID-19 patients can complain of a condition marked by lack of concentration, insomnia and depression.
Published : May 25, 2021 12:04 PM IST

