Post COVID-19 care: AIIMS chief tells doctors to watch out for these symptoms Updated : May 25, 2021 12:04:18 IST AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said 'a multidisciplinary approach' is needed to treat cases of post-Covid infection. People can have prolonged signs after COVID recovery such as problems with breathing, long spells of cough, high pulse rate. After recovery, some COVID-19 patients can complain of a condition marked by lack of concentration, insomnia and depression. Published : May 25, 2021 12:04 PM IST