A day after a 22-year-old man was nabbed from Mumbai's Andheri East on Thursday evening with 12 vials of Remdesivir -- considered a key medicine in the treatment of coronavirus -- the police have recovered 272 more vials of the drug from a shop in Andheri. Two persons were arrested in this connection.

According to the Mumbai Police, the vials were stocked for black marketing, even as the Maharashtra government issued a strict warning against hoarding of the drug.

Further investigation in the case is underway, police said.

On Thursday evening, Sarfaraz Hussain was nabbed by the crime branch of the Mumbai Police following a tip-off. It is unclear who he was going to deliver the vials to.

Amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and a shortage of the drug, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has requested the Centre to send more stocks of the anti-viral drug as soon as possible.

He said that the central drugs control body should check the misuse of Remdesivir, besides its hoarding and black marketing. He also asked the Union Health Ministry to lower the rate of the drug from Rs 4,000 to Rs 1,200 so that people do not resort to such illegal activities.

For its part, the Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to keep the price of Remdesivir in the Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,400 range per vial.

Tope also called for ramping up the production of the vital COVID drug, saying that the state might need 1.5 lakh Remdesivir injections daily.

He said 50,000 vials are currently being used on a daily basis in hospitals. Besides, the Health Minister has advised doctors to be judicious in the use of the injection.

He also called on Remdesivir manufacturers to supply the stock directly to government hospitals. For private hospitals, he suggested distribution of the stock sent to district collectors, to help stop hoarding and black marketing.

Tope also sought the setting up of flying squads in every district to check such malpractices.