    • PM Narendra Modi will address CoWIN Global Conclave at 3 PM today

    PM Narendra Modi will address CoWIN Global Conclave at 3 PM today

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    India will offer the CoWIN platform as a digital public good to other countries to run their own COVID-19 inoculation drives.

    PM Narendra Modi will address CoWIN Global Conclave at 3 PM today
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the CoWIN Global Conclave on Monday as India will offer the CoWIN platform as a digital public good to other countries to run their own COVID-19 inoculation drives.
    Nearly 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Nigeria, Panama and Uganda, have shown interest in adopting CoWIN, a digital platform, to run their vaccination drives, Dr RS Sharma, the CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), had said recently, adding that India is ready to share the open-source software for free.
    "We are elated to announce that Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi would be sharing his thoughts on CoWIN Global Conclave as India offers CoWIN as a digital public good to the world to combat COVID19," NHA tweeted.
    Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will inaugurate the virtual conclave. India developed CoWIN as the central information technology (IT) system for strategising, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating Covid vaccination.
    With inputs from PTI
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Eicher Motors2,708.00 47.00 1.77
    Hindalco381.55 5.50 1.46
    Bajaj Auto4,230.00 54.65 1.31
    Power Grid Corp230.45 2.50 1.10
    TCS3,360.70 35.25 1.06
