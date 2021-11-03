PM Modi to hold meeting with DMs of 40 districts over low COVID-19 vaccination coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting on Wednesday with district magistrates of over 40 districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage, the PMO said. The meeting will include districts with less than 50 percent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, it said.

The 40 districts are spread across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Meghalaya among other states, and chief ministers of these states will also attend the meeting.

Till November 2, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 107 crore, the Union Health Ministry said. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said 78 percent of India's eligible population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 38 percent have received both the shots.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

With inputs from PTI