Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation again on April 14 at 10 am. This is the fourth time the PM will be addressing the nation since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

In his earlier speeches, the PM had announced the lockdown and asked people to remain indoors, subsequently he had asked people to acknowledge doctors, healthcare workers, the police and those involved in providing services for essential goods, amid the lockdown.

Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 13, 2020

The number of coronavirus positive cases in India has crossed the 9150-mark as of Monday. Over 300 people have died due to the deadly virus across the country. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-hit states so far.

A number of states have already extended the lockdown and reports suggest that the PM could extend the lockdown until April 30 across the country in his address on Tuesday.

The nationwide 21-day lockdown is scheduled to end at midnight of April 14 and in an earlier meeting, the PM had described the next three to four weeks as crucial and critical after reviewing the impact of measures taken so far to contain the spread of the virus.