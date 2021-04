Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged all the states to work together in the fight against COVID-19. He said that every state should ensure that no oxygen tanker is stopped or gets stranded during a meeting with chief ministers of states reporting a maximum number of coronavirus cases.

He also asked states to coordinate with the other to fulfil requirements relating to medicines and oxygen. With the rise in the number of patients, hospitals across the country are facing a shortage of medical oxygen.

Modi said there is a continuous effort to increase oxygen supply. "All concerned departments and ministries of the government are also working together. Industrial oxygen has also been diverted to meet immediate requirements," he said.

He added that the Centre was working on all possible options to reduce the travel time of oxygen tankers. Also, Railways and the Indian Air Force have been reached out for oxygen tanker transportation across the country.

Modi also held a meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country today.