Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi. Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered the COVAXIN, developed by Bharat BioTech to PM Modi.

Informing in a Twitter post, PM appealed to the eligible citizens to take the vaccine.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

The government will commence the COVID-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years and those aged 45 and above with comorbidities from today in the second phase of inoculation.

The registration for the same will be done on the Co-WIN2.0 portal from 9 am on Monday. People will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu.