PM Narendra Modi reviews COVID-19 situation in Varanasi Updated : April 18, 2021 03:24 PM IST Modi emphasised implementing 'tracking, tracing and testing', saying this has to be fully followed to check the virus' spread in the same manner the first wave was curbed. The statement said 1,98,383 people have got the first dose of the COVID vaccine, while 35,014 have got both the jabs. Published : April 18, 2021 03:24 PM IST