PM Modi to chair meet on COVID-19 situation amid new Omicron variant concerns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting with top officials on Saturday on the COVID-19 situation in India amid concerns about the new Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The prime minister will also discuss the vaccination coverage status in the country.

Several nations, including the US, Britain, Germany, Singapore, Israel, France and Italy have restricted air travel, from South Africa and nearby nations to prevent the spread of the new strain.

However, the Indian government had on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where the B.1.1.529 variant has been detected. The Union Health Ministry said on Friday the countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, and South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel have been put in the "at-risk" category.

No case of the new coronavirus variant B.1.1.529 has been detected at the Delhi airport among passengers transiting or coming from 'at-risk' countries, the laboratory tasked with conducting the tests was quoted as saying by news agency PTI on Friday.

Passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries need to submit their samples at the airport for RT-PCR testing, according to the Union Health Ministry's rules. "In keeping with the requirements of the Health Ministry, Genetrsings Diagnostic Centre continues to rigorously test all incoming passengers from or transiting through the 'at-risk' countries," its founder Gauri Agarwal said in a statement.