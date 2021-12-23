PM Narendra Modi holds COVID review meeting; directs officials to ensure health systems are strengthened

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of COVID-19, Omicron and the preparedness of health systems across the country. The meeting was attended by senior officials and experts.

Stating the need to stay ‘Satark’ and ‘Saavdhan’, the prime minister said that the fight against the pandemic is not over and the need for continued adherence to COVID safe behaviour is of paramount importance even today.

He directed the officials to ensure that the health systems in the states, beginning from the district level, are strengthened. “It is important for states to ensure that the oxygen supply equipments are installed and fully functional,” Modi said.

Modi emphasised the need for accelerating the testing to ensure quick identification of cases for timely containment and treatment. The focus should also be on effective contact tracing for curbing the spread of the transmission, he stated.

He also instructed the Centre to send teams to states with low vaccination, rising cases and insufficient health infrastructure to assist them

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Dr. V.K.Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Shri. A.K.Bhalla, Home Secretary, Shri. Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary (MoHFW), Secretary (Pharmaceuticals); Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary (Biotechnology); Dr. Balram Bhargava, DG ICMR; Shri. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary (AYUSH); Shri Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary (Urban Development); Sh. R.S. Sharma CEO NHA; Prof. K. Vijay Raghavan (Principal Scientific Advisor to Govt. of India) along with other senior officials.

India has so far recorded 236 cases of Omicron across 16 states and Union Territories (UTs), out of which 104 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

(With inputs from PTI)