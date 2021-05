Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cautioned against the wastage of vaccine doses against COVID-19. In an interaction with the District Magistrates of 10 states, Modi said, "Even single dose going waste denies someone a protection shield." The interaction took place to review the ground situation and the progress on vaccination drive in the respective states.

The Prime Minister asked the District Magistrates to collect the data on COVID-19 infection and its seriousness among youth, kids in their districts. "Due to coronavirus mutations, there have been more concerns about youngsters, kids. We will have to be more prepared," the PM said.

He told officials that there is a need to have a dynamic and upgraded approach as coronavirus is invisible and keeps changing variants. He lauded their efforts as the cases are declining but said the challenge will remain as long infection remains even at minor levels. "You made good use of existing resources to fight this biggest disaster (COVID) in 100 years," Modi told officials.

India has reported less than 3 lakh daily new cases for the fourth straight day. The death toll was below 4000 after three days. The total case count rose to 2,57,72,400 and the death toll to 2,87,122.