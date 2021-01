With bird flu being confirmed in 10 states so far, Prime Minister on Monday asked all state governments to remain alert.

"All states and local administrations should keep a constant vigil near water bodies, zoos, poultry markets, poultry farms, etc so that information about illness among birds is received on priority," he said.

Modi said that the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has put in place a plan to tackle the problem in which district magistrates will have a key role.

Currently, bird flu or avian influenza has been confirmed in - Delhi, Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, the Central government has urged the state governments not to shut poultry markets and restrict sales based on "public perception".

“There is no need to panic about bird flu as the viral infection spreads mostly in birds and there is no scientific report to confirm its human transmission so far,” said Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh.

Due to the fear of bird flu, the poultry industry has been badly affected.

Singh said that an unnecessary panic has been created across the country which is not only affecting the poultry farmers but also consumers, adding that a preventive vaccine for bird flu is available in the country.

“There is no need to be scared. I urge consumers to eat after proper cooking at a particular temperature. Eggs are also safe to eat,” the minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)