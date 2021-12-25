PM Modi: COVID vaccines for 15-18 yrs group from Jan 3; 'precaution' doses for frontline, healthcare workers from Jan 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a televised addresss on Saturday, announced that vaccination for children in the age group of 15 to 18 years will begin from January 3, 2022. The Prime Minister also announced that a 'precaution' will be given to healthcare and frontline workers from January 10, 2022.

Also, Modi said people above the age of 60 and those having co-morbidities will be eligible for 'precaution' from January 10, based on a doctor's recommendation. The Prime Minister said vaccination was among the most powerful weapons we have against the coronavirus pandemic and said about 61 percent of the country’s adult population has been vaccinated, and that 90 percent has been administered the first dose.

Modi said the country will soon get nasal and DNA-based vaccines. "We must remember that the pandemic is not over yet. Caution is of utmost importance. We worked very hard and diligently, using the expertise of all the scientists and formulated a plan to vaccinate those with the highest exposure to the virus, followed by the most vulnerable. These decisions were taken full consultations with experts," Modi said. The nation is witnessing a rising number of COVID cases following the outbreak of the Omicron variant of the virus.

Also read:

The vaccination drive in India began on January 16 with healthcare workers being administered the vaccine in the first phase, followed by frontline workers. On March 1, the program was expanded and all those above 60 years of age and people above 45 years and having co-morbidities were eligible for vaccination. The government had, in April, included all those above 45 years for vaccination. Since May, the vaccination was opened for all above 18 years of age.

Modi said the decision to vaccinate children is important as schools need to resume and also to alleviate the worries of their parents. Schools were shut in March 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19 . Since September this year, schools have been reopened in many states with students having the option either to attend physical classes or continue with online classes.

The Prime Minister further said the country’s healthcare system was fully prepared to deal with a potential Omicron wave. “Every country has the Omicron variant. But there is not enough information. Our scientists and doctors are hard at work to formulate a plan to best tackle this new mutation,” he said.

On the healthcare infrastructure, Modi said, “Around 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen-supported beds, 1.4 lakh ICU beds, and 90,000 beds (ICU and non-ICU) for kids are ready. More than 3,000 oxygen plants are operational across the country. Five lakh oxygen cylinders have been distributed across the country. Each state has a buffer of vaccine doses.”

He said, “I know everyone is gearing up to welcome the new year with optimism and joy, but I would also advise caution. Please wear masks and wash your hands at regular intervals and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.”