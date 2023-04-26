PM Modi inaugurates healthcare summit in Delhi; Highlights India's strengths, commitment to save lives

The Advantage Healthcare India summit aims to showcase India as a medical hub and is co-hosted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the 6th edition of the Advantage Healthcare India (AHCI) summit taking place in Delhi from April 26-27. Organized virtually from Pragati Maidan, the event aims to promote medical value travel and exports of medical services from India.

Keeping in line with the event's "One Earth, One Health" theme, PM Modi proclaimed at the event that India has a goal to provide wellness and welfare for everyone, regardless of imminent illness.

"India's view of health does not stop at the lack of illness. Our goal is wellness and welfare for everyone. Our goal is physical, mental and social well-being," he said.

Inaugurating the health summit, Modi also highlighted India's strengths in holistic healthcare and lauded the nation's efforts in providing vaccines and medicines to the world.

"We have talent, we have the technology, we have the track record and we have tradition. India is proud to have been a partner to many nations in the noble mission of saving lives through vaccines and medicines," the prime minister said.

He cited the impact of Indian doctors, within the country and outside, who are "widely respected for their competence and commitment" to justify his claims on Indian talent.

"The two-day event aims to showcase India as the new hub of medical value travel and how it has emerged as a major hub for world-class healthcare and wellness services and its significance in medical potential, further creating and exploring opportunities for healthcare collaborations between the participating countries," said Lav Agarwal, Additional Secretary of Health.

The two-day summit features more than 200 exhibitors and 500 hosted foreign delegates from over 70 countries in Africa, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

The event is expected to witness reverse buyer-seller meetings and scheduled B2B meetings with hosted delegates from more than 70 designated countries. This will bring together and connect the Indian healthcare providers and foreign participants on one forum.

Ten Health Ministers from various countries and other dignitaries from ten countries, along with 470 foreign business delegates from government, private hospitals, and medical facilitators, are expected to participate in the summit.

Health ministers from foreign countries like Bangladesh, Armenia, Bhutan, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Maldives, Nigeria, Russia, and Somalia are among those expected to participate.

With agency inputs.