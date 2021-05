Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held him responsible for the second wave of COVID-19. He said that India's rate is also a lie and the government should tell the truth.

"The Prime Minister's 'nautanki' is the reason behind the second wave of COVID-19 in India. He did not understand COVID-19. India's death rate is a lie. The government should tell the truth," Gandhi said.

He added that the vaccination is the permanent solution to coronavirus as against lockdowns and wearing of masks. "We had warned the Government of India about COVID-19 repeatedly. Later, PM Modi had expressed India's victory against COVID-19. This is an evolving disease. Lockdowns and wearing of masks is a temporary solution but vaccine is a permanent solution to COVID," said Gandhi.

Mincing no words, Rahul said the government has failed to understand the pandemic and has exposed 97 percent population to the virus. "The government not understanding the nature of what they're fighting. Understand the dangers of mutation of this virus. You're creating a liability for the whole planet. Why? Because you are allowing 97 percent of the population to be attacked by the virus as only 3 percent are vaccinated," said Gandhi.

India has reported 1,86,364 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the count to 2,75,55,457. The active caseload is below 24 lakh, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, 2,59,459 people have recovered, taking the total number of those who have recuperated from the disease to 2,48,93,410. The recovery rate increases to 90.34 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The daily fatalities reported at 3,660 and the death toll at 3,18,895 so far. The mortality rate rose to a one-month high of 1.16 percent.