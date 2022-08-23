Asia’s largest private multi-speciality hospital set to open near Delhi: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Amrita Hospital is a 130-acre facility in Faridabad's Sector 88, on the outskirts of the national capital, and is in the last stages of construction.

The state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital in Faridabad with 2,600 beds and cutting-edge technology including a centralised fully automated laboratory, will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 24. This will be Asia’s largest multi-speciality hospital.

The Amrita Hospital in Kochi, Kerala, which is one of the premier medical institutes in South Asia, formed the base for the new hospital in Faridabad.

The hospital was established by spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, fondly known as Amma. It is a 130-acre facility in Faridabad's Sector 88, on the outskirts of the national capital, and is in the last stages of construction. So far, an investment of Rs 4,000 crore has been made for the facility, as per a Times Now report.

The campus also has a four-star hotel, a medical college, a nursing college, a college for allied health sciences, a rehabilitation centre, a helipad for transportation of patients, and a 498-room guesthouse for patients’ family members along with various other facilities.

The hospital will employ over 10,000 employees and 800 doctors once it is fully operational.

The hospital will reach its full functionality in phases. In the first phase, the hospital aims to launch 550 beds and then reach 750 beds in the next 18 months. By 2027-29, the hospital aims to roll out the planned capacity of 2,600 beds.

According to a News18 report, it will have India's largest facility to tackle infectious diseases, with 54 critical care units, smart ICUs and 534 critical care beds that are digitally monitored round-the-clock, a spokesperson of the hospital said. The hospital will also have 64 fully networked modular operation theatres.

Mini hospital concept

The concept of the hospital is unique as every floor of it is like a “mini-hospital” in its own way.

For instance, every floor of speciality will have its own registration, nurse assessment, doctor consultation, blood testing, diagnostics (such as ECG, ultrasound, endoscopy), cafeteria, and other centres for all services needed.

The hospital will provide 81 specialities for patients including oncology, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, and mother and childcare. Amrita Hospital is divided into three wings including economy, corporate, and international patients.

It also houses a separate seven-storey building that is dedicated to children and is claimed to be the biggest super-speciality hospital for children.

Patient-centric approach

The new hospital will have a different concept than other facilities in the country, according to Dr Sanjeev K Singh, Resident Medical Director of the hospital.

Along with palliative medicines, the hospital aims to go big on home health. It plans to provide home-based facilities such as interventions for managing pain to maintain quality of life.

The management also plans to enforce “rational medication practices” to reduce pricing and make medicines more affordable for all patients.