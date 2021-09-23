PM Modi to announce nationwide rollout of Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on Sept 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the nationwide rollout of the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM) on September 27. The PM-DHM supports Universal Health Coverage in an efficient, accessible, inclusive, affordable, and safe manner.

Under this mission, a unique digital health ID will be provided to the people which will contain all the health records of the person, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya . The health ID card is created with details like Aadhaar and mobile number for generating a unique ID for each individual.

The mission is currently in its pilot phase across the union territories of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry. The mission is on track and the three basic platforms -- health ID, doctor's registry, and the health facility registry -- have been made operational, the officials said.

Also, Mandaviya released National Comprehensive Guidelines on post- COVID management. "This will help health workers prepare for post-COVID health complications in advance and give suitable treatment to patients," he said.

Mandaviya said that this is the first such series of seven modules released in India, providing extensive guidelines for the medical fraternity. This includes a module for healthcare providers to deal with mental health, which is of utmost importance, he added.

With inputs from PTI