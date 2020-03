Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation about the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday night at 8 pm.

वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना वायरस के बढ़ते प्रकोप के संबंध में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण बातें देशवासियों के साथ साझा करूंगा। आज, 24 मार्च रात 8 बजे देश को संबोधित करूंगा। Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2020

In an earlier address to the nation about on global pandemic, Modi had urged people to observe "janta curfew" on March 22. As part of the curfew people were asked to stay indoors from 7 am until 9 pm in a bid to stop community spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases have been steadily climbing in the country, reaching 492 so far. There have been nine deaths in the country.

Major parts of the country have been put on a virtual lockdown in a bid to stave off the spread of the contagion.

Around 75 districts were put under a lockdown on Sunday, while the Delhi Commissioner of Police on Monday ordered sealing of the union territory's borders, as well as issuance of curfew passes to those wanting to travel, to ensure stricter compliance with Section 144 imposed to prevent the outbreak from spreading further. The measures will be in place until March 31.

Further, India on Monday announced the suspension of all domestic passenger flights after March 25. The ban will remain in effect until March 31. Earlier, international flights were similarly suspended.

Globally, the death toll has reached upwards of 16,000 with Italy bearing the brunt of the pandemic, recording more than 6,000 deaths.