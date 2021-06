Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on June 7, his office said in a tweet.

Sources told CNBC-TV 18 that the Prime Minister is likely to stress the need to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as states are gradually beginning to unlock.

Modi may also stress the need for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible as the nation reels under the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is gradually slowing down in some states. He shall also share updates on the country’s vaccination plan, the sources added.

After a significant impact on businesses as states imposed full or partial shutdowns as the second COVID-19 started to spike in early April, the Prime Minister is also likely to provide an update on the economy, according to sources.

The announcement comes on a day when India has reported 1,00,636 daily COVID-19 cases, according to the Union Health Ministry’s morning bulletin. The daily case count is the lowest in 61 days. “This is a result of collaborative and sustained efforts by the Centre and States/UTs following the “whole of Government” approach,” the Health Ministry said.

As the number of cases are gradually decreasing, states and Union territories, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana, have started easing restrictions. In Delhi, the AAP government has allowed offices to operate at 50% capacity. The Delhi Metro has also resumed operations today with 50 percent capacity to ensure physical distancing between passengers.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office has divided districts into five levels and announced unlocking guidelines accordingly. The relaxations would be implemented on the basis of positive rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts, the CMO office said.

In Haryana, the lockdown has been extended until June 14 but malls, restaurants and bars have been allowed to resume operations with strict restrictions.

On the vaccination aims to push the scale of vaccination, the Health Ministry today said that more than 24.60 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs. “More than 1.49 crore (1,49,11,649) COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered,” the Health Ministry added in a statement.

Also, as suggested by sources, Modi’s remark on the economy assumes significance as data released by the government last week showed that the Indian economy contracted 7.3 percent in FY21 against a 4 percent expansion in the preceding FY20.