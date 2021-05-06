PM Modi takes stock of state-wise COVID-19 situation, stresses vaccination speed shouldn’t come down

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the public health response to COVID-19 and took stock of the state-wise situation amid a surge in positive cases.

He directed that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructure, the PMO said. PM Modi also stressed the need to sensitise states so that the speed of vaccination doesn't come down.

The Prime minister was given a detailed picture of the COVID-19 outbreak in various states and districts, and was informed about the 12 states which have more than 1 lakh active cases, the PMO said.

PM Modi also reviewed the progress on vaccination, roadmap for scaling up production of vaccines in the next few months. He was also briefed about the rapid augmenting of production of medicines including Remdesivir, according to the PMO.

New coronavirus cases and deaths in India hit a record daily high with 4,12,262 new infections and 3,980 fatalities being reported, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 percent.