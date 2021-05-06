  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

PM Modi takes stock of state-wise COVID-19 situation, stresses vaccination speed shouldn’t come down

Updated : May 06, 2021 04:38:22 IST

He said that states should be given help and guidance about leading indicators to ramp up healthcare infrastructur
PM Modi also reviewed the progress on vaccination, roadmap for scaling up production of vaccines
PM Modi takes stock of state-wise COVID-19 situation, stresses vaccination speed shouldn’t come down
Published : May 06, 2021 04:26 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

ArcelorMittal reports best start to a year for a decade, higher than expected Q1 earnings

ArcelorMittal reports best start to a year for a decade, higher than expected Q1 earnings

Russia to send 1.50 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine: Report

Russia to send 1.50 lakh doses of Sputnik V vaccine: Report

Delhi Airport completes 1,000 movements of sustainable taxing of aircraft with TaxiBot: DIAL

Delhi Airport completes 1,000 movements of sustainable taxing of aircraft with TaxiBot: DIAL

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement