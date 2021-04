Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with US President Joe Biden on Monday evening on the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries.

“Had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed the evolving COVID situation in both countries in detail. I thanked President Biden for the support being provided by the United States to India,” tweeted Modi.

He added that the conversation also underscored the need to ensure smooth and open supply chains of raw materials and inputs required for the manufacture of vaccines, medicines, and therapeutics related to COVID-19.

My discussion with @POTUS @JoeBiden also underscored the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of vaccine raw materials and medicines. India-US healthcare partnership can address the global challenge of COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2021

President Biden conveyed solidarity with India and affirmed that the United States was determined to support India’s efforts by quickly deploying resources such as therapeutics, ventilators and identifying sources of raw materials to be made available for the manufacture of Covishield vaccine.