Healthcare
PM Modi speaks to Maharashtra CM Thackeray on coronavirus mitigation efforts
Updated : March 15, 2020 04:12 PM IST
The telephonic conversation, which took place at 11 am, was centred on the efforts by the state and the Centre to tackle the situation.
Maharashtra, which has 32 Covid-19 cases as on Sunday morning, has already invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 that gives wide-ranging powers to officials to enforce measures, including that of lockdown and quarantine, required to tackle an outbreak.