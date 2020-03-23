PM Modi says COVID-19 crisis graver than World Wars, praises industry leaders for not cutting jobs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with industry representatives from ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and several local Chambers from eighteen cities across the country via video conferencing.

He said that the challenge posed by the pandemic is graver than even that posed by the World Wars and needs to be on constant vigil to prevent its spread.

Prime Minister said it is imperative that production of essential items should not be impacted at this time, and black marketing and hoarding be prevented.

He reminded them about the importance of ‘swachhta’ and following medical advice to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at factories, offices and workplace.

He added: “Social distancing remains our biggest weapon in our fight against preventing the spread of the virus. He also requested them to use their CSR funding for humanitarian causes related to the pandemic at this critical juncture.”

PM Modi praised industry leaders for speaking in one voice on the needs of the unorganized sector, and exhorted them not to cut down on workforce in spite of the negative impact on business.

Prime Minister said that while the government was working on giving fillip to the pace of growth in the country, an unforeseen hurdle in the form of COVID-19 came in front of the economy.

He said that several sectors like tourism, construction, hospitality and daily life engagements including the informal sector have been hit due to COVID-19 and the impact on the economy will be felt for some time to come.

The industry representatives thanked Prime Minister for leading from the front and taking swift, front-footed action to counter the threat.