PM Modi says COVID-19 crisis graver than World Wars, praises industry leaders for not cutting jobs
Updated : March 23, 2020 09:02 PM IST
Narendra Modi said that the challenge posed by the pandemic is graver than even that posed by the World Wars and needs to be on constant vigil to prevent its spread.
Prime Minister said it is imperative that production of essential items should not be impacted at this time, and black marketing and hoarding be prevented.
Prime Minister said that while the government was working on giving fillip to the pace of growth in the country, an unforeseen hurdle in the form of COVID-19 came in front of the economy.