Healthcare PM Modi proposes SAARC fund to tackle coronavirus, lays stress on joint efforts Updated : March 15, 2020 07:29 PM IST Modi asserted that it was important for the SAARC member countries to work together and said the region can best respond to the coronavirus pandemic by "coming together, not growing apart". Modi said it was important to focus on collaboration, not confusion, and preparation, not panic. "Prepare, but don't panic" has been India's guiding mantra in dealing with coronavirus outbreak, he said.