PM Modi launches Rs 64,000-cr Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a Rs 64,180 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, one of the largest pan-India schemes to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure, in Varanasi.

He also inaugurated various development projects worth nearly Rs 5,200 crore for his constituency.

PM Modi said the scheme will strengthen the health infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh as well as of the country, and bring confidence and self-reliance in the health sector.

“With an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores over the next 5 years, the PM Ayushman Bharat #HealthInfrastructureMission aims to create & improve long-term public healthcare infrastructure,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

With an outlay of ₹64,180 crores over the next 5 years, the PM Ayushman Bharat #HealthInfrastructureMission aims to create & improve long-term public healthcare infrastructure

The target of the scheme is to strengthen the healthcare network from village to block and national levels in the next four years, he added.

The Prime Minister further said that special focus would be on the northeastern and the hilly states.

Elaborating on three major aspects of the mission, he said, "The first is the creation of elaborate facilities for detection and treatment of disease. Under this, health and wellness centres are being opened in villages and cities with facilities for early detection of diseases."

People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the Public Healthcare system through a Network of laboratories across the country under the PM Ayushman Bharat #HealthInfrastructureMission

"The second aspect is linked to the testing network to diagnose diseases. The third is improving the existing laboratories in the country. Biosafety level-three lab is needed for testing during epidemics. Fifteen such new labs will be made functional."

When a health infrastructure is built, it creates employment for doctors, paramedics, labs, pharmacies, develops sanitation and transport, he said.

“When a big hospital is set up, a city develops around it and becomes a centre of financial activity.”

The scheme will provide support for 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 high-focus states. Further, 11,024 urban health and wellness centres will be established in all the states. It is in addition to the National Health Mission.

Under the scheme, critical care services will be available in all districts with more than five lakh population through exclusive critical care hospital blocks. Rest of the districts will be covered through referral services. Integrated public health laboratories will be set up in all districts.

A national institution for health, four new national institutes for virology, a regional research platform for WHO South-East Asia Region, nine biosafety level-three laboratories, five new regional national centres for disease control will also be set up under the scheme.