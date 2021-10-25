PM Modi inaugurates 9 medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, says Purvanchal will emerge as medical hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lashed out at the previous government in Uttar Pradesh for ignoring basic medical needs of the people of Purvanchal region while "filling coffers" of their families, and asserted that the region will now emerge as a medical hub under BJP rule. Inaugurating nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh virtually, the prime minister said the BJP's priority is to provide basic facilities to the poor.

In an apparent dig at the Samajwadi Party government which ruled the state before the BJP came to power in 2017, Modi said, "Their cycle of corruption ran 24 hours. They had the priority of earning for themselves and filling the coffers of their families while for us the priority is to extend basic facilities to the poor. Earlier there was corruption in medicines, ambulance, appointments, transfer and posting and in this entire game some 'parivarwadis' (dynasts) in Uttar Pradesh flourished,” he said.

"The cycle of corruption ran 24 hours but the common families of Purvanchal and Uttar Pradesh got crushed,” he said. Modi said seven years ago the government in Delhi and the one four years ago in Uttar Pradesh did not pay attention to the poor and announced small dispensaries which could never see the light of the day.

Built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore, the medical colleges inaugurated on Monday are located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts. While eight medical colleges have been sanctioned under a centrally sponsored scheme for the establishment of new medical colleges attached with district or referral hospitals, the one at Jaunpur has been made functional by the state government through its own resources.

The new medical colleges have been named after noted personalities of the region and in some cases prominent politicians. The Siddarthnagar medical college has been named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi, a Jansangh leader who served as the first BJP president of the state after its formation in 1980.

In Deoria, the medical college has been named after Maharshi Devraha Baba (a noted saint), Ghazipur medical college after Maharshi Vishwamitra, Mirzapur medical college after Maa Vindhyavasini, a manifestation of Goddess Durga, Pratapgarh medical college after Dr Sonelal Patel (founder of BJP ally Apna Dal), Etah medical college after Virangna Avanti Bai Lodhi and Fatehpur college after Jodha Singh Ataiya Thakur Dariyav Singh.

Under the Central scheme, preference is given to backward and aspirational districts. The scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilise the existing infrastructure of district hospitals. Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional. Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya were among those present at the inauguration.