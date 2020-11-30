Healthcare
PM Modi holds virtual meet with teams involved in developing, manufacturing COVID vaccine
Updated : November 30, 2020 02:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with three teams working on developing and manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine.
These teams were from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad.
The prime minister appreciated the efforts being taken by scientists in these companies to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle COVID-19.