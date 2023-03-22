PM Modi holds high level meeting to review Covid situation, preparedness

According to the data from Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026. Death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths reported one each in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra and Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the covid situation and public health preparedness. The meeting was held in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting today to review the Covid-related situation and public health preparedness. pic.twitter.com/857Lfj08ec — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09 percent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98 percent.

Meanwhile, there have been a rise in the cases of fever and cough in the country. The rapidly rising number of fever and cough ailments across the country have been linked to the H3N2 influenza virus. The spike in covid-19 cases amid the H3N2 scare is has become a worry for people.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said the soaring number of flu cases is linked to the Influenza A virus subtype. While the new sub variant is not as dangerous as perhaps COVID-19, but H3N2 is another respiratory virus which is highly contagious and can spread easily from person to person through droplets when an infected person coughs sneezes or talks.

On March 19, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued revised guidelines suggesting people to maintain physical distance and use indoor masks for their safety.

The guidelines also advise people to monitor their temperature and oxygen saturation and stay in contact with physicians. The guidelines discourage people to consume Antibiotics unless there is clinical suspicion of bacterial infection.

Last week, the Ministry had written to the state governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Telangana to follow a five-fold strategy amid rising cases in these states.

“There are a few states which are reporting higher numbers of cases indicating possible localised spread of infection, and there is a need to follow a risk assessment based approach to prevent and contain the infection,” said Union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.