PM Modi hails '130 crore' Indians for fight against coronavirus; says country setting new benchmarks in field of health

By PTI  IST (Published)
Sharing a graphic on Twitter highlighting the achievements of India's Covid vaccination campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed people's resolve in the fight against Covid and said that whether it is the world's largest free vaccination campaign or medical infrastructure development, India is setting new benchmarks in the field of health.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed people's resolve in the fight against Covid and said that whether it is the world's largest free vaccination campaign or medical infrastructure development, India is setting new benchmarks in the field of health.
Modi shared a graphic on Twitter highlighting the achievements of India's Covid vaccination campaign with over 185 crore cumulative doses administered in the country so far.

"The resolve shown by 130 crore people in the country in the fight against coronavirus signifies the strength of New India," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"Whether it is the world's largest free vaccination campaign with indigenous vaccines or the development of medical infrastructure, the country is setting new benchmarks in the field of health," he said.
