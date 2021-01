It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's turn to receive the COVID-19 vaccination shot in the second phase of the world's largest inoculation drive. All chief ministers, MPs and MLAs above 50 years of age will join the queue, sources said on Thursday.

In the second phase, it is the turn of those above 50 and people with comorbidities to take shots, NDTV reported. The Prime Minister stated the above during his meeting with chief ministers before the drive where a few of them raised the concern and appealed to be vaccinated first.

India started its vaccination drive on January 16 and a total 7.86 lakh healthcare workers had received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till Wednesday evening, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry. "The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has touched 7,868,42 (till 6 pm Wednesday) through 14,119 sessions, as per the provisional report," the ministry said. As many as 2,353 vaccination sessions were held on Wednesday till 6 pm.

India has also exported the COVID-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin to Southasian countries for free as a goodwill gesture. Bhutan and Maldives were the first countries to receive the vaccine. Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will also get supplies in this week's first phase, the External Affairs Ministry had said.