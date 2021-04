Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cancelled his West Bengal visit tomorrow and said that he will be chairing high-level meetings to review the COVID-19 situation.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to address four public meetings across four districts and 56 assembly constituencies.

Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2021

PM Modi will review COVID-19 related situation in an internal meeting tomorrow at 9 am. He will also interact with chief ministers of high burden states over the prevailing COVID situation at 10 am.

Lastly, he will hold a virtual meeting with leading oxygen manufacturers in the country, at 12:30 pm.

After the BJP decided to call off all big political meetings and rallies in view of rising COVID-19 cases and restrict its campaign to a maximum of 500 people in the state, Modi's proposed meetings for Saturday were clubbed with his Friday campaign.

Opposition leaders have been critical of the BJP for the big rallies of its leaders at the time of surging COVID-19 cases.

(With inputs from PTI)