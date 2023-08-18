CNBC TV18
PM Modi calls for global collaboration at G20 Health Ministers' meeting

PM Modi calls for global collaboration at G20 Health Ministers' meeting

Modi informed G20 members that India is set to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) well before the global deadline with the help of "people's participation."

Profile image

Aug 18, 2023

3 Min Read
In a video message to the G20 Health Ministers' meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the importance of prioritising health and collaborating across borders to tackle future health emergencies.

Quoting an ancient Sanskrit saying, Modi said, "Health is the ultimate wealth, and with good health, every task can be accomplished."
Reflecting on the lessons learned from the global COVID-19 pandemic, he highlighted the pivotal role that resilience plays in withstanding health crises.
"We must be ready to prevent, prepare, and respond to the next health emergency," Modi said.
Modi informed G20 members that India is set to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) well before the global deadline with the help of "people's participation."
"We have called upon the people of the country to be 'Ni-kshay Mitra' or Friends for Eradication of TB. Under this, nearly 1 million patients have been adopted by citizens. Now, we are on our way to achieve TB elimination well ahead of the global target of 2030," Modi shared.
He also praised India's holistic approach to healthcare, which includes the promotion of traditional medicine and the provision of affordable healthcare for all. He cited the International Day of Yoga as a global testament to well-being.
Modi highlighted the significance of digital solutions and innovations in ensuring that our efforts are just and all-encompassing.
"Global initiatives on global health will bring together various digital health initiatives on a common platform. Let's open our innovations for public good. Let us avoid duplication of funding," the prime minister said.
"Let us facilitate equitable availability of technology. This initiative will allow countries in the global south to close the gap in healthcare delivery. It will take us one step closer to our goal of achieving universal health coverage (UHC)," he added.
He ended his speech with an appeal to G20 nations to share innovations for the greater public good.
“Let us open our innovations for the public good. Let us avoid duplication of funding. Let us facilitate equitable availability of technology,” the prime minister said.
On the sidelines of the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a meeting with World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
