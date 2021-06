Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 7 addressed the nation about the COVID-19 situation in the country and the government’s vaccination plan going forward. The PM announced that amid concerns flagged by state governments, starting June 21, the central government will provide vaccines to the states for free for all adults in the country.

The surprise address comes on a day when several states have begun ‘unlocking’ or easing curbs that were put in place amid the raging second wave of the COVID-19 wave. This comes on a day when India reported a daily spike of 1,00,636 cases, which is the lowest in 61 days.

More than 23 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in the country, PM Modi said and asserted that more vaccines are under trial.

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi’s address

*From June 21, the central government will provide free vaccines to the states for all citizens above the age of 18 years.

* The central government will itself buy 75 percent of the total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers and give it free to the state governments.

*Private sector hospitals can take 25 percent of the vaccine being made in the country directly from vaccine makers.

*Private hospitals will be able to charge a maximum service charge of Rs 150 for a single dose after the fixed price of the vaccine. The task of monitoring it will remain with the state governments.

*The supply of vaccines is going to increase even more in the coming days. At present, seven companies in the country are producing different types of vaccines, and trials of three more vaccines are underway in the advanced stage. Research is also on for a nasal COVID-19 vaccine

*The central government has decided that the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana will now be extended till Diwali.

"Till November, free food grains will be available in fixed quantity every month to more than 80 crore countrymen.

*As states begin to ease restrictions, people must keep in mind that COVID-19 protocol is the most important weapon against a virus that is unseen and that keeps changing.