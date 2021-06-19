PM launches customised crash course programme for 1 lakh 'COVID warriors': All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched six customised crash course programme to skill, upskill over 1 lakh 'Covid warriors'. Modi said experts have designed the course to train COVID-19 frontline workers' to combat the virus.

"We are working towards preparing 1 lakh frontline workers in the country," Modi said.

The programme will be held in 111 training centres across 26 states. Modi also urged people to remain cautious, stressing that the virus is "still amongst us" and the possibility of it mutating is also there.

Ahead of the new vaccination policy which will come into effect from June 21, Modi said, "The Central government is committed to providing the COVID vaccination free to everyone." He added that the work on a war footing is underway to ready over 1,500 oxygen plants and efforts are on to reach every district.

Here is all you need to know about the programme:

The programme aims to skill and upskill over one lakh frontline workers across the country, according to the PMO.

The programme will be completed in three months' time.

The training will be imparted to the frontline workers in six customised job roles namely home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support.

The course has been designed as a special programme under the central component of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with a total financial outlay of Rs 276 crore.

The programme will create skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future needs of manpower in the health sector.

With inputs from PTI