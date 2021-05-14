  • SENSEX
PM CARES ventilators just do not work, complain state governments

Updated : May 14, 2021 11:12:35 IST

The government had collected over Rs 3000 crore last year for PM CARES Fund.
Maharashtra latest state to voice concern about inferior quality of ventilators bought with PM CARES money.
Defective ventilators provided by Centre lying unused in MP, Rajasthan, Punjab.
Published : May 14, 2021 11:12 PM IST

