PM CARES Fund raises Rs 7,314 crore in 3 days for coronavirus fight

The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, or the PM CARES Fund, launched last month to solicit donations for fighting the coronavirus pandemic in the country has raised Rs 7,314 crore in three days.

The fund was created on 28 March, four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a near-complete countrywide lockdown on non-essential services in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund has received donations from common citizenry, celebrities and enterprises alike to have taken the amount raised past Rs 7,300 crore in three days.

Among the corporate donors and government-run entities include Tata Group (Rs 1,500 crore), Reliance Industries (Rs 500 crore), ONGC (Rs 300 crore), Indian Railways (Rs 151 crore) and Larsen & Toubro (Rs 150 crore).

Celebrities, including the likes of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Sonam Kapoor, among others have all pitched in.

Moreover, Union ministers, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and President Ram Nath Kovind have all contributed to the cause.

More than 1,600 people have been infected with coronavirus in India so far, while the death toll due to COVID-19 has climbed to 38 in the country.

Globally, the contagion has wreaked havoc with more than 850,000 people infected. About 42,000 people have succumbed to the virus, with Italy accounting for a vast majority of the dead. The United States, however, is the worst-affected with the infected count in the country fast approaching the 200,000 mark.

