PM CARES Fund raises Rs 7,314 crore in 3 days for coronavirus fight
Updated : April 01, 2020 02:16 PM IST
The fund was created on 28 March, four days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a near-complete countrywide lockdown on non-essential services in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund has received donations from common citizenry, celebrities and enterprises alike to have taken the amount raised past Rs 7,300 crore in three days.
More than 1,600 people have been infected with coronavirus in India so far while the death toll due to COVID-19 has climbed to 38 in the country.