The PM CARES Fund has approved procurement of 1,50,000 units of Oxycare System developed by the Defence Research Development Organisation at a cost of Rs 322.5 crores, the DRDO said on Wednesday.

DRDO also said that the Oxycare System is an SpO2-based Oxygen Supply System, that regulates oxygen being administered to patients based on sensed SpO2 levels.

"Under this sanction, 1,00,000 manual and 50,000 automatic Oxycare systems along with NRBM (Non-rebreather mask) masks are being procured. The Oxycare system delivers supplemental oxygen based on the SpO2 levels and prevents the person from sinking into a state of Hypoxia, which can be fatal," it added.

The system was developed by the Defence Bio-Engineering and Electro Medical Laboratory (DEBEL) in Bengaluru of the DRDO for soldiers posted at extreme high-altitude areas.