“Please do not give wind to any false news,” Lata Mangeshkar’s spokesperson, singer still in ICU

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, has been recovering in the ICU. Her spokesperson has appealed to all not to spread false information surrounding the singer’s condition.

“A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space,” read a statement by Mangeshkar’s spokesperson on Friday.

This is the second time in the week that Mangeshkar’s spokesperson had to appeal to the public not to pay heed to rumours about the veteran singer’s deteriorating condition.

"It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home,” the statement had read.

“Lata Di is stable. Will come home after the doctors give the nod,” the spokesperson had added.

Dr Samdani had last week stated Mangeshkar was under observation in the ICU after being infected with COVID-19 and having developed pneumonia as a result. The doctor had added that she would be kept in observation for the next 10-12 days.

“Singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU ward. She will be under observation for 10-12 days. Along with Covid, she is also suffering from pneumonia,” Dr Samdani had said.