Healthcare Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study Updated : November 11, 2020 12:09 PM IST Plasma is one of the four basic states of matter and can be created by heating a stable gas or subjecting it to a strong electromagnetic field. The spray using plasma fed by argon killed all the coronavirus on the six surfaces in less than three minutes, and most of the virus was destroyed after 30 seconds.