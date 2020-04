72 families in Delhi have been asked to self-quarantine themselves after a pizza delivery agent who visited them tested positive for the novel coronavirus, IANS reported.

"We found that 72 houses had taken delivery from that outlet and hence everyone has been told to follow precautionary measures and be under self- quarantine," DM BM Mishra said, adding that colleagues of the delivery agent had also been asked to isolate themselves.

Mishra added that there was no need to panic, as all delivery agents had been instructed to use masks and follow safety measures while executing a delivery.

Even as speculation began on the identity of the 'famous' pizza chain, as reported by various outlets, Domino's Pizza said that the incident is not related to it.

"We would like to clarify that this incident does not pertain to Domino's Pizza," the company said in a statement.