Piramal Enterprises ropes in Sourav Ganguly as brand ambassador

Updated : February 26, 2020 07:41 PM IST

Polycrol provides quick relief from acidity and it is available in mint flavour.

According to the company, Polycrol is one of India’s leading liquid antacid brands, and is among the top 3 in eastern India, including West Bengal, Assam and Odisha.