Pinterest will direct vaccine searches to major health groups
Updated : August 29, 2019 07:58 AM IST
Pinterest Inc users searching for vaccine-related information will be shown results from leading public health groups, in an effort to combat health misinformation on the site.
The site will also ban ads, comments or recommendations on those pages, to avoid any misinformation being shown.
In March, Facebook Inc said it would reduce the rankings of groups and pages that spread misinformation about vaccines and would reject ads that spread false information about vaccines.
