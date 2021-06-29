Pilot phase scaled up to different cities; slight delay in commercial launch: DRL

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Tuesday said pilot testing of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V -- of which it is a distributor in India -- is in its final stage and has scaled up to 21 cities. By the end of this final leg, it aims to reach 28 cities, a company spokesperson told CNBC-TV18.

"The limited pilot soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India that was initiated by Dr Reddy's in Hyderabad on May 14 has been successfully scaled up to Vizag, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Miryalaguda, Vijayawada, Baddi, Kolhapur, Kochi, Raipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Coimbatore, Ranchi, Jaipur, Lucknow and Patna," the company said.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is developed by Moscow-based Gamalaya National Research Institute with assistance from the Russian sovereign wealth fund, RDIF. It is a two-dose vaccine with an efficacy of 91.6 percent.

In India, it is distributed by Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which received the first vaccine shipment in May 2021. However, some logistical constraints postponed its commercial rollout that was due at end of April or early May

Dr Reddy's Labs attributed this delay in timeline of the commercial launch of the vaccine to dependency on imported consignments and quality testing in India.

DRL has been conducting a pilot phase in India to test cold storage arrangements of minus 18-degree Celsius temperature, CoWin integration, track-and-trace and other logistical arrangements.

"Adequate numbers of cold chain units are being deployed, and the last mile cold chain arrangement is being validated at every partner hospital to ensure seamless storage and handling of the vaccine," DRL added.

DRL has partnered with major hospitals all over the country to ensure a seamless launch. As part of the pilot phase, several of its partners have successfully administered Sputnik V, including some limited stock pilot roll-outs to the public in various cities.